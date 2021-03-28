Pilgrimage turns fatal in Nellore

NELLORE

28 March 2021 13:44 IST

Eight persons from Chennai were killed and seven others injured when a van in which they were traveling in, dashed against a stationary lorry at Damaramadugu, near Buchireddipalem, in SPSR Nellore District in the wee hours on Sunday.

Police said the mishap occurred at about 2.00 a.m. when the driver of the van lost control of the vehicle due to foggy weather condition, leading to instantaneous death of seven persons, including three women, seated on the front portion of the van. The van driver also died in the mishap.

Seven of those seated in the back portion escaped with injuries and were rushed to the Government General Hospital in Nellore by a team of police personnel led by Sub-Inspector K. Prasad Reddy.

The pilgrims were returning to Tamil Nadu after visiting, among other places Srisailam and Brahmamgari Matham.

The deceased were from in and around Perambur area in Chennai. They were identified by the police as Nandakumar (67), Maniratnam (29), Sujatha(50), Asha (60), Revathi (60), Sadgunadevi, Padmini and Gurandhareddy(36), the van driver.