Pilgrim turnout moderate in Tirumala

Tirumala

02 January 2022 07:27 IST

TTD issued special entry and sarva darshan tickets in adherence to COVID-19 norms

The temple of Lord Venkateswara here witnessed a moderate pilgrim turnout on the New Year day on Saturday.

Soon after completion of the predawn rituals such as Tiruppavai, Archana and Thomala Seva, the temple was thrown open to public at 2.30 a.m.

The relatively low turnout in the VIPs proved to be a blessing in disguise to the ordinary pilgrims.

As resolved earlier, the TTD released about 20,000 online special entry darshan tickets of ₹300 each and around 10,000 sarva darshan tokens in adherence to the COVID-19 norms.

Though there was a big clamour for the New Year darshan tickets, the TTD stood to its stand and obliged only genuine requests.

This apart, clear instructions had also been given to the personnel manning the Alipiri checking plaza in Tirupati to allow only those having darshan tickets.

Despite intermittent rain and chilly climatic conditions, thousands of devotees reached the town the previous evening for an overnight stay. The cottage allotment counters, which functioned normally during the day, started buzzing with pilgrim activity since the evening.

Unlike in the past, no special electrical and floral decorations were made inside the temple.

Meanwhile, TTD member-trustee S.R. Viswanath donated a new car worth ₹29 lakh to the temple.