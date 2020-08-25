Pilgrim rush picks up at Srikalahasti

Almost all devotees adhere to COVID-19 guidelines

After a lull of four months, the temple of Lord Sri Vayulingeswara Swamy at Srikalahasti on Monday witnessed moderate pilgrim congregation, giving impetus to the slackened Rahu Ketu Sarpa Dosha Nivarana Puja, Rudrabhishekam and Kalyanotsavam rituals.

Being Monday, the twin temples of Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Gnana Prasoonabha saw good turnout of devotees, both locals and from other places. In view of the sudden rush of devotees, the temple authorities stepped up inspections at the queue lines and inside the temple prakaram.

The officials heaved a sigh of relief with almost all the devotees adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines, particularly wearing face-mask. With respite from COVID-19 strictures likely from September 1, the temple officials are contemplating intensifying monitoring of the pilgrim influx and enforce the guidelines in queue lines, Rahu Ketu Sarpa Dosha Nivarana Puja mandapam and Annadanam canteen.

Warning

Meanwhile, the Executive Officer of Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy Temple at Kanipakam near Chittoor on Monday warned against the posting of fake videos on social media platforms, and claiming them to be the original footage of the Kanipakam temple.

In a press release, the official, Mr Venkatesh, said that it came to the notice of the temple administration that some persons had posted the footage of the sanctum santorum of other temples in social media, but claiming them as those belonging to the Kanipakam temple. He said legal action would be taken against such mischievous activities.

