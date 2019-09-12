Pilgrim rush at Bara Shaheed Dargah peaks

Pilgrims made a beeline for the Bara Shaheed Dargah on the occasion of ‘Gandha Mahotsavam’, the main ritual during Rottella Panduga here on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha joined the tens of thousands of devotees in offering prayers at the dargah, and later exchanged rotis for the welfare of the State.

Horsemen, led by Syed Munwar, brought sandalwood paste in huge pots from the Kottamitta Kundala Dargah for the special ritual associated with the annual Urs in memory of the 12 warriors who had been killed in a battle with the British troops in the 18th century.

Muzaveers, led by Kadapa Dargah head Aritullah Hussein, performed the elaborate rituals. The sandalwood paste was later distributed among the devotees.

Thanksgiving gesture

As a thanksgiving gesture following fulfilment of a wish, a devotee exchanges a roti with another devotee, who makes his own wish at the dargah. The unbroken chain continues, drawing pilgrims cutting across religious lines in geometric proportion to the festival.

The Swarnala Chervuvu and the dargah were kept under electronic surveillance from the specially set up command control centre by installing 45 CCTV sets and two drones.

As many 2,500 police personnel from Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, led by SP Aishwarya Rastogi, maintained a close vigil as devotees from different parts of the State and also from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka thronged the dargah.

Scores of “missing” children were reunited with their parents by the police and volunteers roped in for community policing.