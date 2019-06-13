Pilgrim ‘beaten up’by SPF personnel

In a bizarre incident, a pilgrim from Chengalpat in Tamil Nadu was on Thursday beaten up by the Special Protection Force (SPF) personnel manning the TTD Alipiri checking point at Tirupati.

According to preliminary enquiries, the middle aged pilgrim, identified as Delhi Babu, was carrying two gutkha packets along with him.

The security personnel on duty, who seized the packets, threw them in a dustbin after warning him as they are strictly prohibited at Tirumala.

The pilgrim, who it is learnt to have taken it on a lighter note, tried to recover them from the dustbin before boarding his bus. Enraged at the act, the security personnel caught him by his collar and rained blows on him resulting in injuries. The security personnel also dragged him on the floor.

On coming to know about the incident, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal in a stern move asked the Chief Security and Vigilance Officer to probe into the incident and submit him a report.

The security personnel on the other hand contended that it was the pilgrim who was the first to pick up quarrel and attack them.

Video goes viral

Meanwhile, the video clip of the security personnel raining blows on the pilgrim went viral on social video.