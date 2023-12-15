ADVERTISEMENT

PIL on ‘government’s corrupt activities’: HC orders notices to be sent through e-mail to whose who did not receive them

December 15, 2023 04:18 am | Updated 04:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court on Thursday ordered that personal notices be sent via email to the respondents who did not receive them so far in the PIL filed by MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju for a CBI inquiry into the State government’s corrupt activities and booking of criminal cases against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (first respondent) and his ‘cronies’.

Advocate Vivek Chandrasekar appeared for Mr. Jagan and Jupudi Yajna Dutt for the Union of India and the CBI. Representing the petitioner, senior advocate Unnam Muralidhar Rao said notices could not be served on 22 out of 41 respondents. The court directed all the respondents to file counters and posted the case for further hearing on January 2.

Mr. Ramakrishna Raju said in the PIL that a court - monitored CBI inquiry was essential to unravel the corruption and embezzlement of public exchequer’s money in favour of some individuals and several private companies. He alleged that Mr. Jagan misused and abused his official position to unduly enrich himself and his coterie.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US