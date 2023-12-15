GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PIL on ‘government’s corrupt activities’: HC orders notices to be sent through e-mail to whose who did not receive them

December 15, 2023 04:18 am | Updated 04:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court on Thursday ordered that personal notices be sent via email to the respondents who did not receive them so far in the PIL filed by MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju for a CBI inquiry into the State government’s corrupt activities and booking of criminal cases against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (first respondent) and his ‘cronies’.

Advocate Vivek Chandrasekar appeared for Mr. Jagan and Jupudi Yajna Dutt for the Union of India and the CBI. Representing the petitioner, senior advocate Unnam Muralidhar Rao said notices could not be served on 22 out of 41 respondents. The court directed all the respondents to file counters and posted the case for further hearing on January 2.

Mr. Ramakrishna Raju said in the PIL that a court - monitored CBI inquiry was essential to unravel the corruption and embezzlement of public exchequer’s money in favour of some individuals and several private companies. He alleged that Mr. Jagan misused and abused his official position to unduly enrich himself and his coterie.

