PIL filed against ‘diversion’ of Brahmin corp. funds

The High Court on Friday gave one week time to submit further documents to Chinta Umamaheswara Reddy, a Vijayawada-based advocate, who filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the alleged diversion of approximately ₹24.25 crore from the Brahmin Welfare Corporation to the Amma Vodi scheme.
The two-Judge Bench, comprising Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari and Justice K. Lalitha Kumari, reportedly expressed displeasure at the petitioner, saying that it did not find any merit in his arguments and questioned why it should not dismiss the petition.
This was when Mr. Umamaheswara Reddy sought seven days time to submit further documents in support of his charges.
His contention was that the surplus funds, if any, available with the Endowments Department could not be spent for purposes other than those stipulated under Section72 of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987.
He said the government claimed to be utilising the funds for the welfare of Brahmins when the Act did not give preference to any particular section of the Hindus.
Advocate-General S. Sriram argued that the Brahmin Welfare Corporation was not a part of the Endowments Department, and that G.O. RT No.18, dated January 6, 2020, through which the budgetary grant was made had not been filed.
