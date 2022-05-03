Piety and prayers mark Eid-ul-Fitr

Mosques and Idgahs wear a festive look after a gap of two years

Muslims offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at the Nagarampalem Idgah on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in the city with gaiety as a large number of Muslim brethren flocked mosques, Idgahs and grounds were Ramzan special prayers were offered on Tuesday.

Celebrating the festival in the open after a gap of two years, Muslims hugged one another and exchanged greetings.

The celebrations were a low-key affair in the last two years as there were no public gatherings due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many thronged the Jumma Masjid, Shahi Masjid, Minar Lababin, Masjid-E-Bilal and several other mosques to offer prayers and call off the month-long fast.

Also, prayers were offered at Gandhiji Municipal School ground, Gymkhana ground, HO Function Hall, Kabela, Sanath Nagar Idgah, Yanamalakuduru Idgah, Ajith Singh Nagar Idgah, and Chittinagar Idgah.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu attended the prayers at Ajith Singh Nagar Idgah while MLC Md. Ruhulla offered prayers at Inamatula Uloom mosque.

In Guntur district, hundreds of Muslims took part in special prayers. The Idgah at Nagarampalem witnessed large crowds, and the organisers took special care by erecting shamiyanas to protect the congregation from the scorching heat.

Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, MLC Lella Appireddy, MLA, Guntur West, Maddali Giridhar Rao, MLA, Guntur East, Md. Mustafa, took part in the prayers at Nagarampalem.

The police made security arrangements and diverted the traffic. Traffic was diverted from Hindu College junction to St. Joseph’s Hospital Road, Guntur Medical College Road.

The sight of men and children offering prayers was refreshing since the prayers had not been offered during the last two years due to COVID-19.