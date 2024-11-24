 />

Picnic spots in Vizianagaram witness huge rush on last Sunday of Karthika Masam

Picnickers throng beaches in Pusapatirega, Bhogapuram mandals as well as Nagaravanam

Updated - November 24, 2024 07:21 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Children participating in a game during a picnic at Nagaravanam in Saripalli, outskirts of Vizianagaram, on Sunday.

Several picnic spots of Vizianagaram district witnessed an unprecedented rush of tourists on the last Sunday of the auspicious Karthika Masam.

Beaches in Pusapatirega, Bhogapuram mandals were jam-packed with revellers, while Nagaravanam developed by the Tourism Department near Saripalli on outskirts of the city has become the top destination for picnic lovers, owing to the availability of the children’s play area and other amenities. Vasant Vihar Regency Residents Association president Challa Sugunakara Rao said that picnics are foster a sense of bonding and community among people.

Authorities of the Ramanarayanam temple, located at ‘Y’ junction of Vizianagaram, also made elaborate arrangements as pilgrims arrived for a darshan of the temple apart from holding picnics near mango groves. Vizianagaram Vasavi Foundation president Mandavilli Venkata Raju said that picnics near temples would enable devotees to know the importance of religion as well as nature.

Published - November 24, 2024 07:19 pm IST

