ADVERTISEMENT

PIB conducts vartalap at Narasaraopet in Palnadu district

July 22, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - NARASARAOPET (PALNADU DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

The media is playing a major role in delivering details of welfare schemes to the public, observed Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, chairman of Andhra Pradesh Press Academy on Saturday.

Addressing the vartalap organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India at Narasaraopet in Palnadu district, he said journalists, while reporting news against governments, must fact-check and obtain proper quotes from officials concerned to avoid ambiguity.

He opined that certain vernacular newspapers in the State were sometimes publishing wrong news that is politically motivated; he suggested that news organisations maintain journalistic ethics. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. G. Anita, head of the department of journalism and mass communication at Acharya Nagarjuna University, suggested that journalists focus on investigative journalism to ensure a better society. She, however, maintained that investigative journalism is not meant for personal gains of journalists or media houses. Journalists should always try to improve their skills by keeping abreast of the latest developments and technical advancements.

Stating that depending on social media platforms like WhatsApp, YouTube and others to obtain information is not proper journalism, Dr. Anita suggested that reporters go, interact with individuals concerned, and collect proper information before writing the news.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US