PIB conducts vartalap at Narasaraopet in Palnadu district

July 22, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - NARASARAOPET (PALNADU DISTRICT)

The media is playing a major role in delivering details of welfare schemes to the public, observed Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, chairman of Andhra Pradesh Press Academy on Saturday.

Addressing the vartalap organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India at Narasaraopet in Palnadu district, he said journalists, while reporting news against governments, must fact-check and obtain proper quotes from officials concerned to avoid ambiguity.

He opined that certain vernacular newspapers in the State were sometimes publishing wrong news that is politically motivated; he suggested that news organisations maintain journalistic ethics.

Dr. G. Anita, head of the department of journalism and mass communication at Acharya Nagarjuna University, suggested that journalists focus on investigative journalism to ensure a better society. She, however, maintained that investigative journalism is not meant for personal gains of journalists or media houses. Journalists should always try to improve their skills by keeping abreast of the latest developments and technical advancements.

Stating that depending on social media platforms like WhatsApp, YouTube and others to obtain information is not proper journalism, Dr. Anita suggested that reporters go, interact with individuals concerned, and collect proper information before writing the news.