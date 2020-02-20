Piaggio launches electric autos

Electric auto-rickshaws hit the Vijayawada roads on Thursday.

VIJAYAWADA

20 February 2020 22:42 IST

‘Three more swappable charging stations will be set up in Vijayawada’

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd (PVPL) has launched its new electric vehicle Ape’ E-City, an electric auto-rickshaw supported by swappable battery concept.

Company’s head of commercial vehicle business Saju Nair also inaugurated the first of its kind Ape’ Electric Experience Centre at Seetharamapuram here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saju Nair said Vijayawada being one of the rapidly growing commercial hubs in the State was a strategic market for Piaggio and Ape’ E-City offers the best value in the class.

“Considering the State government’s focus on promoting sustainable mobility, Ape E-City is the right choice for Vijayawada where three-wheelers are one of the primary modes of last-mile transportation,” he said.

“To ensure customer convenience, we have already installed two swappable charging stations in Vijayawada and are planning to install three more shortly,” he said.

The PVPL team later met Transport Commissioner P. Seetharamanjaneyulu who launched the E-City at his office.

The swappable battery concept is being brought in association with Sun mobility, a leader in electric mobility battery technology. Customers can swap their E-City battery at the stations for a charged battery. The Ape’ E-City costs around ₹2 lakh in the city.