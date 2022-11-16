  1. EPaper
Piaggio launches Apé Auto Classic in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh

The three-wheeler equipped with 435cc air-cooled mechanical diesel engine is available at an introductory price of ₹2,88,722 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

November 16, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited Chairman and Managing Director Diego Graffi during the launch of Ape Auto Classic in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited Chairman and Managing Director Diego Graffi during the launch of Ape Auto Classic in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited (PVPL) launched Apé Auto Classic in Vijayawada on November 16 (Wednesday).

The Apé Auto Classic has a  435cc air-cooled mechanical diesel engine with a pulley assist system. It has a 10-litre fuel tank, making it best for the last-mile mobility. The three-wheeler comes with a pulley assist system, which makes it easy to start the vehicle in challenging circumstances. With 42 months of super warranty, easy servicing, and affordable spare parts, the vehicle gives the owner a hassle-free ownership experience.

“We are thrilled to announce the comeback of Apé Auto Classic, one of the top-selling three-wheelers from Piaggio’s Apé range of vehicles. Based on extensive customer feedback, the PVPL has launched an enhanced Apé Auto Classic as part of its endeavours to an provide excellent power-packed performing vehicle,” said PVPL  Chairman and  Managing Director Diego Graffi.

PVPL Head Domestic Business CV (ICE) and Retail Finance Saju Nair said that Apé Auto Classic was trusted by over 30 lakhs customers. “The PVVL is glad to bring back one of its flagship products. The Apé Auto Classic will be available at all Piaggio dealerships in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at a special introductory price of ₹2,88,722,” he said.

