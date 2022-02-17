PI Industries launch Distruptor for rice crop

PI Industries Ltd CEO Prashant Hegde and others launch ‘Distruptor’, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Agro chemicals company PI Industries Ltd launched its latest product 'Distruptor', a pesticide against brown planthopper (BPH) in rice crop, here on Thursday.

PI Industries chief executive officer Prashant Hegde along with marketing head Dushyant Sood and production head Kishore Nagarkar launched the product.

Mr. Prashant said Distruptor was a unique and innovative offering that would effectively prevent BPH in rice crops.

He said Distruptor was widely tested in various places across Andhra Pradesh with the cooperation of the farmers. "Since we have tested it in Andhra Pradesh, we decided to launch it here initially. The product will be launched later in Karnataka and in Eastern States," said Mr. Prashant.

Cluster head M.S. Naidu, Crop manager Devendra Babu and others were present.