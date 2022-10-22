Phyto expo at engineering college evokes good response

P. Sujatha Varma
October 22, 2022 19:57 IST

Students showcase a variety of plants and explain their medicinal and other importance

The first year students of the Freshman Engineering Department of PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology here organised a phyto expo on “Masonic Creative Science-Backward Search for Phyto Database” under the guidance of the faculty from the Life Science Department, as part of an induction programme.

The objective was to facilitate backyard search for phyto resources that can help create bibliographic database to understand the uses of herbs in health, for professionals, researchers, Google-friendly marketers and small farmers.

The students showcased a variety of plants and explained their medicinal and industrial importance.

The college principal K. Sivaji Babu inaugurated the event. P. Srinivasa Rao from P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science and G. Ramesh from Hindu College, Guntur, were the judges.

