Physiotherapy facility for COVID-19 patients

The Anantapur district administration has appointed six physiotherapists and arranged for breathing and other exercises for COVID-19 patients at Government General Hospital, Cancer Care Centre, which has been temporarily made COVID Care Centre, and the Super Speciality Hospital Block from Friday.
District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said that four of the therapists were extending their services at GGH, while one each were deployed in the other two. While the normal symptomatic and asymptomatic persons are doing the exercises, those on oxygen are being asked to remove oxygen support for some time if it is not inconvenient for them and do some breathing exercises so that they gain psychological confidence that they can live even without oxygen support.
Five more die
Meanwhile, five deaths were reported in the past 24 hours in Anantapur district and six in Kurnool district taking the tally of COVID-19 fatalities to 310 and 361 respectively. While Anantapur reported 833 new cases, Kurnool reported 757 during the period taking the tally to 38,596 and 42,457 cumulative positive cases respectively. In all 5,792 active cases are being treated in Anantapur district and 6,969 in Kurnool district.
