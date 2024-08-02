GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Physically challenged will get free legal aid, says Vizianagaram District Legal Services Authority Secretary

Published - August 02, 2024 06:21 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Vizianagaram District Legal Services Authority Secretary K. Vijaya Kalyani speaking to a physically challenged woman in Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust of Mangalampalem of Vizianagaram district on Friday.

Vizianagaram District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary and Civil Judge K. Vijaya Kalyani on Friday said that the authority would extend free legal aid to all physically challenged persons to resolve their grievances and provide assistance to get Aadhaar certificates, software for assessment of disabled for access, rehabilitation and empowerment (SADAREM) certificates and other documents from the government. She attended as the chief guest for the distribution of artificial limbs and wheel chairs supplied by Virchow Foundation at Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust of Mangalampalem of Kothavalasa mandal of Vizianagaram district.

She said that DLSA’s legal aid would be a boon for the physically challenged to get services quickly from the authorities concerned in respective departments. Vichow Foundation General Manager of CSR wing T. Praveena said that the physically challenged were second to none when they were provided support by the society. The trust founder Raparthi Jagadish Babu said that the trust had been organising training programmes for needy people to become self-reliant and lead a respectable life in the society.

