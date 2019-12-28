‘Physically challenged persons should be self-reliant’

Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Nand Kumar Sai on Saturday said that thousands of physically challenged persons were leading a life of misery in the country and sought support from the government as well as society for them.

Mr. Nand Kumar interacted with physically challenged persons at the Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust at Mangalampalem of Vizianagaram district.

“Many differently-abled persons in tribal areas would be able to live a normal life if they are provided artificial limbs,” Mr. Nand Kumar said, adding that the Commission would strive to extend all support for their welfare.

Trust founder Raparthi Jagadish Babu said that the organisation was able to provide artificial limbs to 40,000 people in the last 15 years to ensure that the physically challenged people were able to sustain a livelihood and live with respect. Earlier, State Bank of India regional manager D. Madhu Babu visited the trust and interacted with the physically challenged persons. He said that extending help to the physically challenged was the need of the hour.