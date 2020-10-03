Physically-challenged need our support: Chinna Jeeyar

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy listening to Gurudeva Trust founder Raparthi Jagadish Babu explain the adoption of latest technologies in manufacturing prosthetic limbs, at Mangalapalem in Vizianagaram district on Friday.

VIZIANAGARAM

03 October 2020 00:17 IST

Famous Vaishnavite seer Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami on Friday urged people to support physically-challenged persons, stating that those who do so would be infinitely blessed.

“Physically challenged persons, if supported at the right time, wil be able to excel in their lives,” he said.

The seer distributed prosthetic limbs to several persons with disabilities at the Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust of Mangalampalem of Kothavalasa mandal, Vizianagaram district.

He congratulated Trust founder Raparthi Jagadish Babu for helping 40,000 physically challenged persons by giving them prosthetic limbs. The Chinna Jeeyar guided him on adopting new technologies to reduce the weight of the prosthetics further so that they will be easier to use.

Mr. Jagadish Babu said that their research wing is looking into the issue under the guidance of experts from within India as well as from other countries. He said that many youngsters had lost their limbs in road accidents. The Chinna Jeeyar assured the trust that more camps would be organised across South India for the immediate distribution of artificial limbs to physically challenged persons.