Physical test for sub inspector recruitment in Guntur

August 26, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - GUNTUR

Physical measurement test and physical efficiency test began in Guntur on Saturday for those who passed the preliminary test for the notification related recruitment of sub inspector of police being held by Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment Board.

Guntur range IG G. Pala Raju, Guntur Superintendent of Police K. Arif Hafeez and Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal reviewed the physical test organised on Police Parade Grounds in Guntur.

On this occasion, Mr. Pala Raju explained that the tests are being conducted for both men and women. The officers verified the original documents of the candidates and measured their height, weight and chest. This was followed by 1,600-metre and 100-metre running and long-jump tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

The physical fitness tests are being conducted here for the entire Guntur range, spanning from Guntur district to Nellore. These tests will continue to September 16. The certificate verification process begins at 5 a.m. on all scheduled days.

It is estimated that 12,957 candidates, including 1,909 women, are participating in these physical fitness tests. The board is holding physical fitness exams separately for men and women. Two days are dedicated only for women candidates’ physical tests.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.