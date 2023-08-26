HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Physical test for sub inspector recruitment in Guntur

August 26, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Guntur range IG G. Pala Raju, Guntur and Bapatla superintendents of police K. Arif Hafeez and Vakul Jindal reviewing the sub-inspector recruitment rally in Guntur on Saturday.

Guntur range IG G. Pala Raju, Guntur and Bapatla superintendents of police K. Arif Hafeez and Vakul Jindal reviewing the sub-inspector recruitment rally in Guntur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Physical measurement test and physical efficiency test began in Guntur on Saturday for those who passed the preliminary test for the notification related recruitment of sub inspector of police being held by Andhra Pradesh Police Recruitment Board.

Guntur range IG G. Pala Raju, Guntur Superintendent of Police K. Arif Hafeez and Bapatla Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal reviewed the physical test organised on Police Parade Grounds in Guntur. 

On this occasion, Mr. Pala Raju explained that the tests are being conducted for both men and women. The officers verified the original documents of the candidates and measured their height, weight and chest. This was followed by 1,600-metre and 100-metre running and long-jump tests. 

The physical fitness tests are being conducted here for the entire Guntur range, spanning from Guntur district to Nellore. These tests will continue to September 16. The certificate verification process begins at 5 a.m. on all scheduled days. 

It is estimated that 12,957 candidates, including 1,909 women, are participating in these physical fitness tests. The board is holding physical fitness exams separately for men and women. Two days are dedicated only for women candidates’ physical tests.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.