‘Physical classes are more enjoyable, productive’

24 January 2021 23:34 IST

Over 85% attendance being registered for 10th class in Anantapur district

Normalcy is yet to return to schools after their phased reopening for the students of Class Seven and higher despite the number of COVID-19 positive cases getting reported in single digits all over Anantapur district for the past two months.

Parents are overcautious to send their children to school lest they become victims of the virus for which the vaccination is yet to reach students, who are in the third list of priority set by the Central government. The attendance in schools – both private and government – is varying between 65% and 30% while for the 10th class more than 85% students are turning up daily. The reduction of syllabus by 30% and pushing the examinations to May instead of March/April are comforting factors for parents.

At the Sri Krishnadevaraya School in Obuldevanagar in the city, social distancing is strictly followed and it has not been difficult for the teachers as the attendance is low. "Instead of three students, we are allowing only two per bench, and wearing a mask is a must while on the campus," says a teacher Srinivasulu.

Advertising

Advertising

Students are back to their original self in most of the schools playing games, talking to friends and mingling freely though the COVID-19 protocols are followed at the entrances by sanitising hands, checking the temperature, and ensuring masks are on.

‘Online classes had issues’

"During the online classes since August, the focus has been on non-science subjects for us," says T. Rushil Chakravarthy, a ninth standard student of a private school. Languages, social studies and other non-activity-based subjects were taught, but it was a big pain with cellphone screen being small, audio feeble many times, teachers coming late and poor internet connection leading to buffering of video frequently.

"Physical classes are enjoyable and we are able to clarify our doubts with teachers since offline classes started in November," adds Rushil. Many students are catching up in most subjects after coming to school, he says.