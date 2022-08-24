Andhra Pradesh

Photojournalists meet Andhra Pradesh Governor

Photo journalists meeting Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Photo journalists meeting Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Photojournalists, who won awards at the State-level competitions conducted by AP Photo Journalists Association recently, met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

The association conducted the photo competitions in connection with the World Photography Day in which thirteen persons won awards.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harichandan said that photojournalists convey important messages to society through their creativity.

P.S. Surya Prakash, Joint Secretary to Governor, association president Sambasiva Rao and others were present.


