Andhra Pradesh

PhotojournalistAhobala Rao dead

K. Ahobala Rao

K. Ahobala Rao  

more-in

Veteran photojournalist K. Ahobala Rao died at his residence on Wednesday. He was 92. He was actively taking part in photography activities, award ceremonies and others till recently.

Ahobala Rao worked for various news publications of regional and English languages as a staffer and a freelancer during his career spanning 75 years. He was also the founder of city’s Bombay Studio and is known for taking the photographs of many politicians and actors, including former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee and actor Waheeda Rehman.

He had been the president and secretary of Vijayawada Photographers’ Association since 1952. He introduced the latest photography equipment to the city. He was also the recipient of several national and State-level awards.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2020 11:00:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/photojournalistahobala-rao-dead/article30453824.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY