PhotojournalistAhobala Rao dead

Veteran photojournalist K. Ahobala Rao died at his residence on Wednesday. He was 92. He was actively taking part in photography activities, award ceremonies and others till recently.

Ahobala Rao worked for various news publications of regional and English languages as a staffer and a freelancer during his career spanning 75 years. He was also the founder of city’s Bombay Studio and is known for taking the photographs of many politicians and actors, including former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee and actor Waheeda Rehman.

He had been the president and secretary of Vijayawada Photographers’ Association since 1952. He introduced the latest photography equipment to the city. He was also the recipient of several national and State-level awards.