Photography awards presented to 31 lensmen from A.P. and Telangana

November 02, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A sum of ₹1 lakh is set aside for prize money, the cash award for the first prize winner being ₹5,000.

The Hindu Bureau

Lensmen from The Hindu K.V.S. Giri, G.N. Rao and Kommuri Srinivas receiving awards from Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge K. Manmadha Rao, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit:

A picture is worth a thousand words and it is only through photography that one can convey feelings that touch our hearts, said Andhra Pradesh High Court judge K. Manmadha Rao.

He was speaking at the award-presenting ceremony for a contest organised by India International Photographic Council and Photography Academy of India in association with A.P. State Creativity and Culture Commission. Justice Manmadha Rao congratulated the photographers on winning the prize and appreciated their work.

Thirty-one photographers and photojournalists from both the Telugu States received the awards, which included nine awards in ‘Journalism’ category and nine in ‘Festivals’ category, two ‘Lifetime Achievement’ awards and eleven memorial awards. A sum of ₹1 lakh is set aside for prize money, the cash award for the first prize winner being ₹5,000.

Four photographers from The Hindu including Special News Photographer K.V.S. Giri (Vijayawada), Vudimudi Peddi Raju from Visakhapatnam, Senior News Photographer G.N. Rao and Kommuri Srinivas from Ongole bagged awards for their work in different categories.

Former MP Gokaraju Gangaraju also attended the programme, held at Balotsava Bhavan in Vijayawada.

