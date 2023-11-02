Photography awards presented to 31 lensmen from A.P. and Telangana

November 02, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A picture is worth a thousand words and it is only through photography that one can convey feelings that touch our hearts, said Andhra Pradesh High Court judge K. Manmadha Rao.

He was speaking at the award-presenting ceremony for a contest organised by India International Photographic Council and Photography Academy of India in association with A.P. State Creativity and Culture Commission. Justice Manmadha Rao congratulated the photographers on winning the prize and appreciated their work.

Thirty-one photographers and photojournalists from both the Telugu States received the awards, which included nine awards in ‘Journalism’ category and nine in ‘Festivals’ category, two ‘Lifetime Achievement’ awards and eleven memorial awards. A sum of ₹1 lakh is set aside for prize money, the cash award for the first prize winner being ₹5,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four photographers from The Hindu including Special News Photographer K.V.S. Giri (Vijayawada), Vudimudi Peddi Raju from Visakhapatnam, Senior News Photographer G.N. Rao and Kommuri Srinivas from Ongole bagged awards for their work in different categories.

Former MP Gokaraju Gangaraju also attended the programme, held at Balotsava Bhavan in Vijayawada.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.