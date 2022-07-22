Photographer from Telangana drowns at Thanthadi Beach in Andhra Pradesh

Staff Reporter July 22, 2022 18:25 IST

Staff Reporter July 22, 2022 18:25 IST

Srivatsav along with others came to the beach for a pre-wedding shoot, say police

Srivatsav along with others came to the beach for a pre-wedding shoot, say police

The body of the 22-year-old youth, a wedding photographer from Telangana, and who had gone missing at Thanthadi Beach in Parawada mandal in Anakapalli district, was located here on Friday. According to Inspector of Parawada Police Station Eswara Rao, the youth N. Srivatsav (22) of Nizamabad district in Telangana, had come to Parawada along with his team of photographers and makeup unit to take up a pre-wedding shoot on Thursday morning. They were performing pre-wedding shoot of a couple at Thanthadi Beach in the evening. During a short-break, Srivatsav along with another photographer ventured into the waters. A strong tide reportedly pulled the duo deeper all of a sudden. While other photographer managed to reach the shore, Srivatsav had gone missing. The police with the help of locals conducted search, but their attempts turned futile. The body of Srivatsav was traced on Friday morning and was sent to NTR Hospital in Anakapalli for post-mortem. The Parawada police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.



Our code of editorial values