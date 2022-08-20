Photographer from Prakasam gets international recognition for his work

He bags the Fellowship of Royal Photographic Society in London

Special Correspondent ONGOLE
August 20, 2022 04:34 IST

Acclaimed photographer Ravi Seetaramaiah being felicitated on the occasion of the World Photography Day at Chinnaganjam on August 19. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ravi Seetaramaiah, a photographer from a remote village of Kadavakuduru, near Chinnaganjam, has bagged the Fellowship of Image Colleague Society International (FICS).

He has also bagged the Fellowship of the Royal Photographic Society, one of the world’s oldest photographic societies in London. The awards were handed over to him during the World Photography Day celebrations.

“The two awards are a big recognition for me,” says the ace photographer in a conversation with The Hindu here on the World Photography Day. He has vividly captured the lifestyle of fishermen and workers in salt pans in the coastal region. He was felicitated at a function in Chinnaganjam on the occasion.

His rich collection of pictures include one on Krishna Pushkaram in Vijayawada, the boat race in Alleppey in Kerala and Jallikattu (bull taming event) at Alanganallur, near Madurai, in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Seetaramaiah, who runs a studio at Sopirala village for a living, has been trained by noted photographers K. Sudhakar Reddy from Guntur and Tamma Srinivasa Reddy from Vijayawada.

He has a keen interest in taking pictures on different themes, including the lifestyle of the tribals of the Nallamala forests, says the photographer, a product of the Canara Bank-affiliated Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute(RUDSETI) at Vetapalem.

