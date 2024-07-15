ADVERTISEMENT

Photocopy shop owner held for misbehaving with minor in Anantapur

Published - July 15, 2024 06:42 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The police arrested a photocopy shop owner on charge of misbehaving with a minor girl in Narpala mandal headquarters of Anantapur district on July 15 Monday. The accused has been booked under the POCSO Act.

According to information, a 14-year-old girl studying in eighth class arrived at the shop on July 14 (Sunday) evening. The accused, identified as Nagaraju, reportedly asked the girl to wait inside the shop. He allegedly tried to outrage the modesty of the girl. Hearing the girl shouting for help, the people nearby rushed to the spot and rescued the girl. Acting on a complaint lodged by the parents of the girl, the police arrested Nagaraju on July 14 (Sunday) night.

