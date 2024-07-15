GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Photocopy shop owner held for misbehaving with minor in Anantapur

Published - July 15, 2024 06:42 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

The police arrested a photocopy shop owner on charge of misbehaving with a minor girl in Narpala mandal headquarters of Anantapur district on July 15 Monday. The accused has been booked under the POCSO Act.

According to information, a 14-year-old girl studying in eighth class arrived at the shop on July 14 (Sunday) evening. The accused, identified as Nagaraju, reportedly asked the girl to wait inside the shop. He allegedly tried to outrage the modesty of the girl. Hearing the girl shouting for help, the people nearby rushed to the spot and rescued the girl. Acting on a complaint lodged by the parents of the girl, the police arrested Nagaraju on July 14 (Sunday) night.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Anantapur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.