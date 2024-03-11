ADVERTISEMENT

Photo Journalists’ Association calendar released

March 11, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao releasing the A.P. Photo Journalists Association Calendar for the year 2024, in Vijayawada on Monday.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao has released A.P. Photo Journalists Association (APPJA)’s calendar for the year 2024, here on Monday.

On the occasion, Mr. Dilli Rao said that the photojournalists have a key role to play in print journalism. “The photos give life to the reports carried in the newspapers. The photojournalists were taking the government programmes close to the public through their photos. They have to travel a long distance to click best photos. The photojournalists try to bring out the real essence of the event or incidence through their photos,” Mr. Dilli Rao said. Also, the photos speak their importance in the print journalism, he added.

NTR District Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar, District Revenue Officer V. Srinivasa Rao, APPJA president Ch. V.S. Bhaskar Rao, secretary V. Ruben Besaliel, joint secretary Ch. V. Mastan, vice-president N. Sambasiva Rao, committee members K.V.S. Giri, S. Vijaybabu, M. Prasanth, G.N. Rao and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US