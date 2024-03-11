Photo Journalists’ Association calendar released

March 11, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao has released A.P. Photo Journalists Association (APPJA)’s calendar for the year 2024, here on Monday.

On the occasion, Mr. Dilli Rao said that the photojournalists have a key role to play in print journalism. “The photos give life to the reports carried in the newspapers. The photojournalists were taking the government programmes close to the public through their photos. They have to travel a long distance to click best photos. The photojournalists try to bring out the real essence of the event or incidence through their photos,” Mr. Dilli Rao said. Also, the photos speak their importance in the print journalism, he added.

NTR District Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar, District Revenue Officer V. Srinivasa Rao, APPJA president Ch. V.S. Bhaskar Rao, secretary V. Ruben Besaliel, joint secretary Ch. V. Mastan, vice-president N. Sambasiva Rao, committee members K.V.S. Giri, S. Vijaybabu, M. Prasanth, G.N. Rao and others were present.

