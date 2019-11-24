Photo expo marks launchof Heritage Week

The Indian National Trust for Arts and Culture Heritage Anantapur district chapter launched Heritage Week on Sunday with a photo exhibition of 100 places of historical importance and heritage value.

At the Press Club Auditorium here on Sunday, A.G. Venugopal Reddy, convenor of the chapter, said as part of the INTACH programme that was being conducted since the inception of the chapter in 1997, an exhibition of photographs of the places with short details of the place were put up so that students and people could be connected with these heritage sites for their protection.

Well-known documentary film maker Rasheed Basha Shaik brought out a DVD of a two-hour documentary ‘Anantha Vaibhavam’ that summarises about all the places in the district with narrations from the INTACH members and he produced the 100 posters with pictures of all the known/unknown places showing human habitation existed in the district in prehistoric stone age too.

Co-convenor Ramkumar said that as part of the week-long programme, a seminar will be held on Monday at the KSN Women’s Degree College on Indian National Arts and Cultural Heritage Protection, followed by a poetry conference on Indian culture at Little Flower Upper Primary School on Tuesday. Anantha Vaibhavam documentary would be screened at the ZP High School for Girls at Kothacheruvu.

Mr. Ramkumar and Venugopal Reddy stressed upon the importance of protecting the valuable sites of our cultural heritage and stop people from vandalising them or treasure hunters destroying them.