Phoolbagh Pirates wins Jagananna Premier League trophy

December 20, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao

The winning team of the Jagananna Premier League, Phoolbagh Pirates, in a jubilant mood after winning the Jagananna Premier League trophy in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Phoolbagh Pirates, a cricket team from Vizianagaram, won the Jagananna Premier League cricket tournament trophy in an exciting final held at Ayodhya Maidan here on Tuesday.

YSRCP senior leader Avanapu Vikram and Vizianagaram District Marketing Society chairperson Avanapu Bhavana who conducted JPL with 50 teams over the last ten days handed over a cheque for ₹50,000 to the winning team.

The runners were given ₹25,000 cash prize.

Andhra Pradesh Sports Authority Chairman Baireddy Siddarth Reddy congratulated the Avanapu family for organising the event on the eve of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s 50th birthday.

Mr. Siddharth Reddy said that the government would encourage young players in games and sports so that they would prove their talent at national and international tournaments.

