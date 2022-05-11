Phone tapping: TDP demands Jagan’s resignation

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah has demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy tender his resignation, owning moral responsibility for tapping phones of political opponents and Judges in the State.

Mr. Ramaiah said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s senior most Cabinet colleague Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy had said at a press conference that their government had tapped the phones to arrest the accused in the SSC paper leak case.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the TDP leader said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had no right to continue as the Chief Minister as a Minister in his cabinet admitted to the “serious offence.”

The Central government should also take a serious view of the State government’s transgressions with regard to phone tapping.

The TDP would take a serious view of the phone tapping issue and wage a legal battle, he said.