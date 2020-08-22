Phone tapping case: notices served on 16 respondents

The High Court has served notices to 16 respondents in the case pertaining to the alleged tapping of phones belonging to VVIPs, including some Judges.
The recipients of notices in the Central government are Principal Secretaries of the Departments of Telecommunications, Information Technology, Information and Broadcasting and Home Affairs, Central Vigilance Commissioner and the Chairman of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.
Officers in the State government to whom notices were served are the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home) and the Director-General of Police.
The other recipients are the Director of CBI and CBI Superintendent in Visakhapatnam, CEOs of BSNL, Vodafone-Idea, Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm and the Internet Service Providers Association of India.
According to petitioner's counsel J. Sravan Kumar, the respondents had to make their position clear on the alleged tapping of phones of a host of VVIPs consisting of some High Court judges.
The tapping of phones cannot be done except as per the procedures laid down in the Telegraph Act, 1885. The tapping/surveillance should be in compliance with the guidelines mandated by the Supreme Court and Articles 14, 16, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath