Philanthropist honouredfor feeding the poor

SRIKAKULAM

06 June 2021 23:36 IST

Collector J. Nivas has said that giving back to society when people are in distress would ensure real happiness to everyone.

He felicitated philanthropist and businessman Sura Srinivasa Rao who provided food to the poor and patients in RIMS and GEMS hospitals for the last one month. Mr. Rao supplied essentials to nearly 2,000 people in Kushalpuram of Etcherla mandal.

Mr. Nivas said that Mr. Rao had inspired many others and made them to take up service activities in their respective localities.

Mr. Rao said that many people suffered financially due to hospital expenditures and loss of livelihood caused by lockdown.