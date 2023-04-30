HamberMenu
Philanthropic club in Vizianagaram continues its cycle of help

April 30, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Bicycles collected by Teresa Club at R and B Junction in Vizianagaram.

Teresa Club, a philanthropic organisation, is planning to hand over used bicycles to poor Class 10 students to help them reach their schools and tuition centres in time.

Functioning at R and B Junction here, Teresa Club has been engaging families in social service for the past three decades. Upon learning that bicycles of many students who join intermediate courses in residential colleges are left unused, club founder-secretary K.T. Kuriakose and others started requesting the parents to donate such bicycles.

The initiative was received well, and many came forward to donate the bicycles. So far, the club has received 50 bicycles, which will soon be handed over to poor students. They would be told to return the bicycles after their final exams so that the club can hand them over to the next batch. “We collect the details of children in need of bicycles from schools,” said G. Srinivasa Rao, the club’s president.

“Time management is important for Class 10 students. After the school hours, they attend tuition classes and a bicycle can help them save time and carry books,” said Mr. Kuriakose.

