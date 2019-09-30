Andhra Pradesh

Ph.D. holders, PGs too to join secretariat team

Shanti Priyadarshini, one of the candidates selected for ward secretariat post, showing her appointment order to her father, in Anantapur on Monday.

Delighted candidates receive appointment letters

Lavanya, a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in sericulture and Shanti Priyadarshini, a post-graduate in biotechnology, were more than joyed after being selected for a government job at a time when they lost all hopes of getting any kind of placement in this phase of economic slowdown all over the country.

Joining the village/ward secretariat was a young civil engineering graduate Kolimi Rakshita from Anantapur, who had been making several trials for finding a job in a proper workplace, but to her surprise Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government announced recruitment test for the secretariat posts though at the grassroots level.

Married to a Railway Section Engineer, Shanti Priyadarshini, hailing from the city, could not take up several jobs away from home due to domestic compulsions and also to nurture a girl, despite being highly qualified. Showing her appointment letter to her father at Ambedkar Bhavan here, she was overjoyed at the prospect of earning a decent livelihood working in the sanitation wing of the ward secretariat.

Kolimi Rakshita hopes to utilise all her academics as a ward planning assistant in the secretariat and make a real difference to the town she had been living in and says, compared to many unthankful private jobs in the construction sector, dealing with people would give her a real satisfaction.

Work begins tomorrow

All these appointees, who received their formal letters from the dignitaries, would begin their work from October 2 and undergo training for a couple of months before the secretariats are functional by the end of December.

Each of these selected candidate gets ₹15,000 consolidated salary for two years and on successful completion of the probationary period, they will get the regular payscale.

