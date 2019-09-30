Ph.D. holders, PGs too to join secretariat team

Lavanya, a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in sericulture and Shanti Priyadarshini, a post-graduate in biotechnology, were more than joyed after being selected for a government job at a time when they lost all hopes of getting any kind of placement in this phase of economic slowdown all over the country.

Joining the village/ward secretariat was a young civil engineering graduate Kolimi Rakshita from Anantapur, who had been making several trials for finding a job in a proper workplace, but to her surprise Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government announced recruitment test for the secretariat posts though at the grassroots level.

Married to a Railway Section Engineer, Shanti Priyadarshini, hailing from the city, could not take up several jobs away from home due to domestic compulsions and also to nurture a girl, despite being highly qualified. Showing her appointment letter to her father at Ambedkar Bhavan here, she was overjoyed at the prospect of earning a decent livelihood working in the sanitation wing of the ward secretariat.

Kolimi Rakshita hopes to utilise all her academics as a ward planning assistant in the secretariat and make a real difference to the town she had been living in and says, compared to many unthankful private jobs in the construction sector, dealing with people would give her a real satisfaction.

Work begins tomorrow

All these appointees, who received their formal letters from the dignitaries, would begin their work from October 2 and undergo training for a couple of months before the secretariats are functional by the end of December.

Each of these selected candidate gets ₹15,000 consolidated salary for two years and on successful completion of the probationary period, they will get the regular payscale.