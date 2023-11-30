HamberMenu
Phase II of YSRCP bus yatra concludes

November 30, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

 

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)  conducted its last day of phase-II of Samajika Sadhikara yatra at  Kurupam Constituency in Manyam district and Machilipatnam Constituency in Krishna district, on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering at Machilipatnam, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasad Rao said that Andhra Pradesh made rapid strides as far as GSDP growth was concerned. The State was ranked 16th in March 2019 but jumped to the 4th rank in 2022-23. The per capita income of Andhra Pradesh also improved. From 17th rank in March 2019, A.P. stood in  9th position in the country in 2022-23, he said, quoting  data from RBI etc. 

While the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was in power, the State’s industrial growth stood at a mere 3.2%. However, under Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, it had tripled, reaching 10.59%. Previously, agriculture, the backbone of the state’s economy, was ranked 27th with a negative growth rate of -6.5%. But under Mr. Jagan, agriculture is now flourishing at +5.56%. “We have now moved from the second last to the 7th position,” he added.

Former Water Resources Minister and MLA Anil Kumar Yadav, and others spoke.

Addressing a meeting at Kurupam Constituency,  Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrashekhar highlighted Mr. Jagan’s dedicated focus on developing the State.  Araku MP Goddetta Madhavi emphasised that Mr. Jagan bestowed respect to tribal people by establishing Parvatipuram as a district. Kurupam MLA Pushpa Sri Vaani said that Mr. Jagan not only fulfilled every commitment but also delivered justice by giving the tribal people social and political representation. It ïs this justice that we term Samajika Sadhikarata,” she said.

