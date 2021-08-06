‘Phase-I houses to be built by June 2022’

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 August 2021 00:45 IST

Will resolve problems brought to my notice, says Muttamsetti

The State government is taking all steps to meet Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s target of enabling every poor family in the State to have a house of their own, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said on Thursday.

The Minister held discussions with officials and MLAs on the ‘Navaratnalu’ programme and housing schemes for the poor, at the Zilla Parishad hall here on Thursday.

MLAs Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar (Visakhapatnam South), Adeep Raj (Pendurthy), Tippala Nagi Reddy (Gajuwaka) spoke about problems being encountered in the construction of houses for the poor, in GVMC limits.

Later, speaking to reporters, the Minister said that the houses sanctioned in Phase-I would be completed by June 2022. Under Phase-2, 956 layouts were designed and sanctioned to 58,056 beneficiaries. A total of 2.58 lakh houses were pending in GVMC limits as there were court cases pending against them.

The construction of 39,000 houses was started in the district. The government was sanctioning ₹1.08 lakh for each house apart from providing sand free of cost to the beneficiaries. A total of 93 bags of cement were being provided for each house at a subsidised rate. He assured the MLAs of solving the problems brought to his notice.

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, JC Kalpana Kumari, RDO Penchala Kishore, Housing PD Srinivasa Rao, Housing PD Srinivasa Rao, AP Education Welfare and Infrastructure Development Corporation Chairman Malla Vijay Prasad, VMRDA Chairperson A. Vijayanirmala, Tahsildars, MPDOs and municipal officials participated.