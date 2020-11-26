Phase-3 of Covaxin vaccine trials commences in Guntur

The third phase of clinical trials of Covaxin began at the Infectious Disease (Fever Hospital) Hospital at Gorantla on Wednesday. District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar launched the vaccine trials. The vaccine vials have come from the Indian Council for Medical Research, Pune.

The Collector said that based on the guidelines of ICMR, the phase-3 trials have begun at the ID Hospital. The phase-2 clinical trials were held at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad in which 717 patients were covered.

The ICMR trials at ID Hospital would cover 1,000 patients in a month and the detailed report would be sent to ICMR. Those willing to undergo trials would have to give their written consent. Based on the clinical trials, the vaccine might be launched in 2021.

Principal of Guntur Medical College, C. Padmavathy Devi, said that it was due to the persistent efforts of the Collector that the spread of COVID-19 was prevented.

Joint Collector (WS and VS) P. Prasanthi, Superintendent of ID Hospital Raghu, Deputy Superintendent, GGH, Nageswaramma were present.