Phase 2 works of fishing harbour inaugurated

VIJAYAWADA

27 June 2021 23:44 IST

Sand up to a depth of 14 ft to be removed

Transport and I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah formally inaugurated the second phase development works of Gilakaladindi fishing harbour in the district and unveiled a plaque on Sunday. The works are being taken up at ₹348 crore.

Through the dredging works taken up now, he said 10.50 lakh cubic meters of sand, up to 14 feet deep, would be removed in the sea, which would be helpful in fishing for next 50 years.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Venkataramaiah said that the community dependent on fishing had been demanding for dredging in the sea since 2009. He said with the support of the Central and State governments 10 fishing harbours were being developed across the State.

Mr. Venkataramaiah said that a 790 meter wall would be built so that 500 fishing boats can be harboured at once. The works will be completed in the coming two years, he added.