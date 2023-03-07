Pharmacy student dies of heart attack while playing kabaddi

March 07, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A first-year student of Bachelor of Pharmacy in Balaji College of Pharmacy in the district collapsed while playing kabaddi match on the college premises on Friday and died of cardiac arrest while under treatment in a hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The student identified as Tanuj Kumar Naik, 18, hailing from Madakasira in Sri Sathya Sai District, had enrolled in the college two months ago and was playing kabaddi along with his classmates. He was standing along with five others on the court while the opposite team player came raiding. “Even as the game was in progress, the boy collapsed to the ground and we immediately checked the pulse, it was weak,” said the Administrative Officer Sreedhar, who was standing there.

They immediately shifted him to a hospital nearby, but the doctors there advised them to take him to Bengaluru and was taken with ventilator support as he was unable to breath properly. Tanuj’s brother told the college authorities that he had not taken the COVID-19 vaccine. The boy was in coma for two days and died on Tuesday and the cause of death was declared as cardiac arrest. The college staff and students financially helped the parents for his treatment.