Pharmacy graduate held for ‘making’ derogatory posts on social media

The accused was entrusted with sharing derogatory content about political institutions and leaders for a monthly salary of ₹8,000 per month, say police

November 14, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The Annamayya district police on November 14 (Tuesday) arrested a pharmacy graduate on the charge of making derogatory posts and circulating abusive content related to political institutions and leaders.

According to police, Chinta Sudarshan, hailing from Vathalur of Pullampeta mandal in Annamayya district, has worked in several companies in Hyderabad and is living at his Rajampeta home at present.

He reportedly came in contact with a political leader who included him in a WhatsApp group. Sudarshan was reportedly entrusted with the task of sharing derogatory content with 120 to 150 people and groups for which he was paid ₹8,000 per month.

According to the police, Sudarshan created multiple email ids with different names and fake Facebook accounts, some of them impersonating women. Some of the fake profiles used by him were in the names of Sudha Chintha, Sudarsan Chinta, Sukanya Ganta, Ashmita Reddy, Mounika Reddy and Nikitha Reddy.

Investigation revealed that the accused also created a Facebook page titled ‘Chitra Lahari’ to post derogatory messages from the mail id chitralahari90@gmail.com. However, the page has been blocked for violating community standards.

The police have registered a case under Sections 153(A) and 505 of the IPC and seized a mobile phone from the possession of the accused.

