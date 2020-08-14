Pharmacist among three held for selling illicit liquor

The Special Enforcement Bureau (Sand and Liquor) arrested three persons, including a pharmacist, for allegedly preparing and selling adulterated liquor in Sakhinetipalli of East Godavari district on Friday.

The trio reportedly used to prepare the illicit liquor using homoeopathy medicines and food colour.

“The accused have been identified as Nalli Rajesh, Adapa Srinu and K. Srinivas, a pharmacist running a homoeopathy medicine store in Malkipuram town. They all belong to Amalapuram police division area. The trio has explored the possibility of preparing liquor by adding homoeopathy medicine to water and food colour and selling it to the consumers as liquor,” Amalapuram DSP (Law and Order) Masun Basha said.

On Friday, police seized eight litres of illicit liquor from the accused during the raid. Police registered a case and an investigation is on. The accused have been produced before a local court on Friday.