Pharma units see healthy staff turnout

SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

05 October 2020 01:30 IST

Improved transport puts companies on road to early recovery

The pharmaceutical units in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts are among the industries that have resumed their operations quite early after the relaxation of lockdown norms. The staff turnout which fell below 50% in many companies between April and June due to coronavirus fear has picked up in the last few weeks.

Around 1,700 workers of Pydibhimavaram-

Pusapati Rega industrial zones were affected by COVID-19 but a majority of them have recovered from it and almost all of them have been reporting for duty.

The transport curbs during lockdown have affected production in many companies between March last week and July first week but Unlock-3 and 4 guidelines helped them operate vehicles from nearby districts for staff as usual.

"Many employees depend on RTC buses to reach industries. Following transport ban they stopped coming for work. Now, the situation has improved significantly with the plying of RTC buses and private vehicles," says an official of a pharmaceutical company in Pusapati Rega.

Safety measures

The units are taking care to prevent the spread of coronavirus among the staff. Aurobindo Pharma, Dr.Reddy’s Laboratory, Andhra Organics and other companies have established ‘disinfection tunnels’. Special teams have been formed to prevent unwanted gatherings within the premises and masks and sanitisers are being supplied regularly.

"We are operating additional buses for staff since some 50% seats are left vacant in the vehicles as per COVID-19 protocol. Thermal scanning, tele-medicine service and other facilities have been provided in our Pydibhimavaram unit," explains N.R. Raja Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma.

On the other hand, trade unions have urged the government to ensure paid leave for the employees infected by coronavirus. "Only a few companies are paying wages for the leave period," complains CITU State vice-president D. Govinda Rao.