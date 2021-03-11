‘Pharma unit will pay ex gratia to blast victims’

The ex gratia to the next of kin of the deceased and to those injured in the blast at Tyche Industries Limited’s pharma unit will be announced after talks with the company management on Friday, Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu has said.
“I have explained Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy about the incident. A decision has been taken to ensure that the pharma company bears the medical expenses of the injured and offers ex gratia to the families of the deceased persons,” Mr. Kannababu told The Hindu.
“By Friday, the ex gratia to be offered to the victims will be decided. The company authorities have been directed to close down the unit with immediate effect and stop operations until further orders,” the Minister said.
