Pharma unit blast victims receive ₹24 lakh from CM Relief Fund

April 11, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KAKINADA

Two supervisors were killed and four workers were injured in the incident at Kakinada in 2021

The Hindu Bureau

Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu and Collector Krithika Shukla on April 11 handed over ₹24 lakh aid to the kin of two deceased supervisors and four injured workers of Tyche Industries’ pharma unit in Kakinada.

The State government has released the aid under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). 

In March 2021, two supervisors - Kakarla Subramanyam and Thotakura Venkata Ramana - were killed and four workers survived with critical injuries after a 3,000-kg reactor blew up due to heavy pressure at the production unit of the company.

Mr. Kannababu said that ₹10 lakh has been handed over to the families of each deceased. The four injured workers received ₹1 lakh each. 

The company paid a compensation of ₹40 lakh to the kin of each deceased worker, he added.

