Pharma sector continues to create more jobs, says Aurobindo Pharma senior vice-president

October 05, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Senior vice-president of Aurobindo Pharma Limited U.N.B. Raju on Thursday said Indian pharmaceutical sector would continue to create more direct and indirect jobs and spur economic activity across Andhra Pradesh and other parts of the country.

He was handing over certificates to 30 students who had successfully completed a four-month training in pharmaceutical quality control analytical techniques in a programme organised in Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Aurobindo Pharma had been taking up many skill-development programmes to ensure decent jobs for locals in Srikakulam district.

“The Indian pharmaceutical industry could export medicines worth 24.44 billion to the U.S., the U.K. and other countries around the globe in the last fiscal year. It registered a growth of 18% last year and it may go up in the coming years. So, students who improve their skills can get jobs easily in pharma companies,” said Mr. Raju.

Associate president of the company Rama Srinivas, senior general manager Kamalakara Reddy and others were present.

