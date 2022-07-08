Pharma conference begins at Krishna University

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology senior principal scientist Lingaiah Nagarapu spoke at length on 'Indian Pharma Vision-Innovations and Their Impact'.

The two-day conference on the recent advancements in pharmaceutical research and innovations organised by the College of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research of the Krishna University was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor K.B. Chandra Sekhar on Thursday.

S. Kavimani, Head of Department, Pharmacology, Mother Theresa PG and Research Institute of Health Sciences, Puducherry spoke on the 'new directions for the process of drug discovery.' The theme of the conference was 'Exploring the recent trends and advances in the field of pharma research and innovations in industry.'

College principal P. Ram Babu said more than 600 persons including students of pharmaceutical studies, academicians, research schools and industry representatives from across the country were taking part in the programme.

More than 250 persons would be presenting their papers during the conference. University Registrar M. Rami Reddy and others were present on the occasion.